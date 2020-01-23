Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United will make any signings this month

The Sport Review Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained coy when quizzed about Manchester United’s plans for the January transfer window. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a number of potential acquisitions this month as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad before the final few months of the season. Manchester United may well be stepping up […]

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United supporters had every right to feel “disillusioned” on a night when anti-Glazer chants provided the backdrop to an embarrassing home loss to Burnley. Sunday’s defeat to table-topping rivals Liverpool was compounded on Wednesday as the Clarets...

