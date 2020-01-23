Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iowa basketball manager has life saved by swift-acting trainer at Hawkeyes practice

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Swift-acting University of Iowa men's basketball athletic trainer Brad Floy saved the life of a team manager after he went into cardiac arrest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped [Video]This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped

An obese IT manager lost an incredible 215lbs in just two years and now boasts the kind of abs and all-body muscle tone typically reserved for professional athletes. Adam Harris, 38, tipped the scales..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Tweets about this

TJRX66

T.J. Griffin RT @hawkcentral: In case you missed this incredible story from @ChadLeistikow late last night, you should definitely read it now. How the I… 18 seconds ago

rickhawk22

rickhawk22 RT @ChadLeistikow: A 20-year-old basketball manager went into cardiac arrest at a recent Iowa practice. His heart stopped for 2-3 minutes.… 7 minutes ago

MissyFraserATC

Missy Fraser This is why athletic trainers should be at all practices & sporting events. Proud to know Brad Floy and be a Univer… https://t.co/AtCwule4d5 9 minutes ago

hawkcentral

Hawk Central In case you missed this incredible story from @ChadLeistikow late last night, you should definitely read it now. Ho… https://t.co/x8ijSCipdA 41 minutes ago

UIowaHHP

HHP @UIowa HHP instructor and trainer Brad Floy save's manager's life with quick acting CPR skills! https://t.co/mDLCf3bCfX via @hawkcentral 53 minutes ago

RyanBoggsDPT

Ryan Boggs DPT @rbegalle , I figured you would like to see this! Iowa basketball manager has life saved by swift-acting trainer at… https://t.co/TT3JEsczOS 59 minutes ago

RobLee314

Rob Lee Quick Response a Life-Saver for Manager Slavens - University of Iowa Athletics https://t.co/ubDUYsReAi 3 hours ago

drm69

Dwayne Martin Iowa basketball manager has life saved by swift-acting trainer at Hawkeyes practice https://t.co/wLcINuJ7KH via @hawkcentral 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.