Sportz Business @realmadrid manager Zinédine Zidane said the club is not struggling for motivation and want to keep winning after t… https://t.co/boXa69qA74 2 hours ago Devdiscourse Real Madrid want to keep winning: Zidane after triumph over Unionistas https://t.co/onzNqnk73N 3 hours ago James Jackson @MrBryanDavies @p_hibby I keep saying this time and time again, when do Real Madrid enter into protracted negotiati… https://t.co/Fzw9iJgalj 2 days ago TheUNITEDfanzone @wsauv Guardiola too was inexperienced when he took over Barcelona. Zidane too was inexperienced when he took over… https://t.co/IL80ld4Rmx 4 days ago 🔥Danielistic Kingin👑🇳🇬👌 That moment which you want Real Madrid to lose but they keep on winning, This is my mood right now😣😩😩👇👇👇 https://t.co/qd1ernv2P4 5 days ago Titus Bramble If you were good enough, another top team would have signed you up. Pogba was class, Juventus snapped him up, Real… https://t.co/WZNaN79rjH 5 days ago LDN ⚽️ @CFCPys @AlexGoldberg_ @FutbolCheIsea @ChelseaFC I’d say it’s quite common for youth to develop into important firs… https://t.co/98nCJMwYjK 6 days ago João Felix RT @Kingrobbstark1: Cristiano Ronaldo talking about Real Madrid in 2016: "This club is in my heart. I'll give it my best, score goals & win… 1 week ago