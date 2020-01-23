Global  

Burnley stun Manchester United 2-0, break 57 year old record at Old Trafford

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Burnley stunned Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League match at Old Trafford inManchester on Thursday. United hadn't beaten Burnley at Old Trafford from the last three seasons, having to settle for a draw each time they faced 'The Clarets'.
News video: Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview 01:23

 In in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match against Burnley, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to avoid three league defeats in four outings.

