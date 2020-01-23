Global  

Australian Open: Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in second round

BBC Sport Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Heather Watson misses out on a place in the Australian Open third round, going down to a one-sided defeat by Belgium's 16th seed Elise Mertens.
News video: Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson 00:53

 Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Heather Watson into second round but Dan Evans loses

Britain's Heather Watson shows tremendous fight to reach the Australian Open second round before Dan Evans is knocked out.
BBC News

Australian Open: Heather Watson into second round

Britain's Heather Watson showed tremendous fight in blustery conditions to win her Australian Open first-round match against Czech Kristyna Pliskova.
BBC Sport

