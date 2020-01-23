Times of News Europe Australian Open: Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in second round https://t.co/4azZKkzGon https://t.co/zHIno9s2dt 3 minutes ago

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: Australian Open: Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in second round https://t.co/QMGLKs9nux https://t.co/Xv41gXg6DO 4 minutes ago

NewsChain Heather Watson thrashed by Elise Mertens in second round of Australian Open to leave Harriet Dart as only British w… https://t.co/opoBZKcuyT 10 minutes ago

Standard Sport Watson bows out of #AusOpen as Mertens wins inside an hour https://t.co/awRoskD0eP 17 minutes ago

Ms（トレンドニュース） Australian Open: Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in second round https://t.co/cZAnbbMjTg 20 minutes ago

Sports News Tweets Australian Open: Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in second round https://t.co/ISGMbtpVVD 35 minutes ago

Freebigbets MIKE DICKSON IN MELBOURNE: The Australian open served up more disappointment for British tennis players as Heather… https://t.co/2SqHjAGhR8 42 minutes ago