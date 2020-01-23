Global  

Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker gets involved with Kilmarnock fan

BBC Sport Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths throws a piece of tape towards Kilmarnock fans as he is substituted in his side's 3-1 win, sparking an incident.
Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker 'victim' in incident with fan - Neil Lennon

Leigh Griffiths was the "victim" not the "perpetrator" of an incident with a Kilmarnock fan in Celtic's win at Rugby Park, says manager Neil Lennon.
BBC News

Kilmarnock 1-3 Celtic: Edouard and Griffiths score as visitors stay top

Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths both score as Celtic maintain a two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with victory at Kilmarnock.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily Star

Bot_Football

Football-News Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker gets involved with Kilmarnock fan: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths throws a piece of… https://t.co/TiOZDi273b 3 minutes ago

adriandoyle062

Adrian Doyle RT @McNallyMirror: Shameful attack by Kris Boyd, who runs a mental health charity, on Leigh Griffiths, who has struggled with own mental he… 12 minutes ago

GamesMurray

James 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @Record_Sport: 📸 Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths sparks angry scenes as star appears to throw object towards Kilmarnock fans https://t.c… 14 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #GetBrexitDone Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker gets involved with Kilmarnock fan https://t.co/rNUncYoUMS @BBCSport https://t.co/wFw1lICoNH 17 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record In Record Sport today Neil Lennon insists he’ll back Leigh Griffiths to the hilt after the Celtic striker was invol… https://t.co/D65dBcVTfD 17 minutes ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker ‘victim’ in incident with fan – Neil Lennon – BBC News https://t.co/4WOK0yRTFg 54 minutes ago

sportsdrag

sportsdrag Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths sparks angry scenes as star appears to throw object towards Kilmarnock fans… https://t.co/AUXwvZhVUE 2 hours ago

terry_finnigan

MerrySloughBhoy RT @PLZSoccer: Neil Lennon has defended #CelticFC striker Leigh Griffiths after an altercation with a #KilmarnockFC fan in Celtic’s 3-1 win… 5 hours ago

