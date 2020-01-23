Real Madrid have to be alert to Mbappe signs amid links – Nacho

Sportskeeda Football As speculation over Kylian Mbappe continues, Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez was asked about the Paris Saint-G… https://t.co/aWKJaMQTa5 1 hour ago ตาล มาดริดิสต้า RT @MARCAinENGLISH: "If he's sending us signs, we have to be alert to receiving them" Nacho was asked about Mbappe And he came back with… 5 hours ago MercatoX Only Top Sources News Nacho: If Mbappe is sending Real Madrid signs, we have to be alert to them https://t.co/bK2TFwFY9a 7 hours ago MARCA in English "If he's sending us signs, we have to be alert to receiving them" Nacho was asked about Mbappe And he came back w… https://t.co/DNrphhG3Nj 9 hours ago