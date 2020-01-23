Real Madrid have to be alert to Mbappe signs amid links – Nacho
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez said the LaLiga giants must take notice of Kylian Mbappe’s hints amid links to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speculation over Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe continues to make headlines as Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid reportedly eye the France international. Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe, who dismissed talk over […]
