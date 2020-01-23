Global  

Azharuddin threatens Rs 100 cr defamation over FIR

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Former Indian cricket captain and former MP Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday denied allegations of cheating levelled by a travel agency in Maharashtra and threatened to file defamation suit of Rs 100 crore.
