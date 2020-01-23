Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MG ZS EV launched, starts at Rs 20.88 lakh

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Morris Garages (India) Motors on Thursday launched the electric SUV ZS EV in two variants, starting at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers, who had pre-booked the car, get an additional discount of Rs 1 lakh. A 7.4kWh AC wall-mounted charger comes complimentary with the SUV.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Will expel 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators: Dilip Ghosh's threat amid CAA row

Will expel 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators: Dilip Ghosh's threat amid CAA row 02:17

 Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh delivered a controversial speech during a rally in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

We have received over 11 lakh suggestions for improving Delhi: Delhi BJP chief [Video]We have received over 11 lakh suggestions for improving Delhi: Delhi BJP chief

We have received over 11 lakh suggestions for improving Delhi: Delhi BJP chief

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 06:19Published

FM Sitharaman unveils Rs102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs [Video]FM Sitharaman unveils Rs102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

FM Sitharaman unveils Rs102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 05:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ahmedabad: Techie clicks link, loses Rs 2 lakh

An employee of an IT company in Gandhinagar on Tuesday filed a complaint of cheating with Infocity police, stating that she lost Rs 2 lakh to cyber cheats after...
IndiaTimes

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-230 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 70 lakh!


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.