MG ZS EV launched, starts at Rs 20.88 lakh

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Morris Garages (India) Motors on Thursday launched the electric SUV ZS EV in two variants, starting at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers, who had pre-booked the car, get an additional discount of Rs 1 lakh. A 7.4kWh AC wall-mounted charger comes complimentary with the SUV. 👓 View full article

