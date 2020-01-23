Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nottingham Forest transfer news live - Reds linked with double swoop, update on striker search

Nottingham Post Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest transfer news live - Reds linked with double swoop, update on striker searchNottingham Forest transfer news | The Reds again threw away a lead against Reading in the Sky Bet Championship last night, taking a point from their clash at the City Ground.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani

Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani 00:34

 Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico Madrid waiting in the wings to recruit the 32-year-old. Chelsea are able to make January signings...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Forest Green Rovers: The Club Trying To SAVE The Planet! | #Journeymen [Video]Forest Green Rovers: The Club Trying To SAVE The Planet! | #Journeymen

Our next episode of Journeymen takes us to Nailsworth. Which is home of Forest Green Rovers who are known for being the greenest football club in the world. Solar panels, organic pitch, and vegan food..

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 16:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nottingham Forest transfer news live - Matty Cash to AC Milan latest & more rumours

Nottingham Forest transfer news live - Matty Cash to AC Milan latest & more rumoursNottingham Forest transfer news live | Join us for live coverage of Sabri Lamouchi's side as they look to strengthen their ranks in the transfer market this...
Nottingham Post

Lincoln City boss offers update on future of Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Walker

Lincoln City boss offers update on future of Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler WalkerNottingham Forest transfer news: On-loan Reds striker added to his goal tally for the Imps in midweek
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC Every word of Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi's passionate interview after Reading draw https://t.co/wziYdVtvyy 6 minutes ago

anthonycockayne

Anthony Cockayne RT @NFFC_live: Every word of Sabri Lamouchi's passionate interview after Reading draw #nffc #ReadingFC https://t.co/D7ltZe6hGI 22 minutes ago

NFFC_live

NottinghamForestLive Every word of Sabri Lamouchi's passionate interview after Reading draw #nffc #ReadingFC https://t.co/D7ltZe6hGI 27 minutes ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC Nottingham Forest transfer news live - Reds linked with double swoop, update on striker search https://t.co/BtDoN5OZGH 36 minutes ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC New Nottingham Forest signing watches as Reds held to 1-1 draw by Reading https://t.co/SlDteyPtpy 36 minutes ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'Negotiations are underway' for double Nottingham Forest transfer swoop - report https://t.co/yR32IDgrrc 36 minutes ago

Sarah_Clapson

Sarah Clapson Passionate rally cry from the gaffer last night #nffc https://t.co/1qIiCzh8y7 41 minutes ago

nottslivesport

Nottinghamshire Live Sport Transfer latest, keeping heads high - Every word of Sabri Lamouchi's passionate interview after Reading draw #nffc… https://t.co/SjB4tZg083 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.