Former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to battle next Wednesday on NXT

Former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will do battle for the first time next Wednesday on NXT.



Recent related news from verified sources Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne to battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final next Wednesday on NXT Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne will meet Grizzled Young Veterans in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final next Wednesday on WWE NXT on USA Network.

FOX Sports 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this