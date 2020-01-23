Global  

Everton target Emre Can set for Dortmund transfer from Juventus

Daily Star Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Everton target Emre Can set for Dortmund transfer from JuventusEverton had been linked with a move for former Liverpool man Emre Can but he now looks like joining Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window
