Serena Williams, Ash Barty enter Australian Open third round

World number one Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Polona Hercog on a blustery Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:09Published 2 days ago Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:53Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Serena Williams had to 'battle against internal problems' at Australian Open *Melbourne:* Serena Williams admitted she was frustrated and not at her best as she fought off a stubborn Tamara Zidansek to reach the Australian Open third...

Mid-Day 15 hours ago



Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena Melbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...

WorldNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this