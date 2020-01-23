Global  

Serena Williams, Ash Barty enter Australian Open third round

Zee News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
World number one Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Polona Hercog on a blustery Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. 
Defending champion Osaka -

Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless"

 Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

