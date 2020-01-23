'Very average' - Reading fans have their say on Nottingham Forest after City Ground draw

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Reading reaction | The Reds moved to within four points of the automatic promotion places in the table after a home draw with Reading on Wednesday night. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Reading reaction | The Reds moved to within four points of the automatic promotion places in the table after a home draw with Reading on Wednesday night. 👓 View full article

