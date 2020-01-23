Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

KL Rahul shows nifty glove work as India get ready to face New Zealand

Zee News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
As India and New Zealand get ready for the five-match T20I series, KL Rahul on Thursday showed some nifty glove-work during the practice session. Rahul, who replaced Rishabh Pant as a wicket-keeper, was seen keeping wickets with Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini charging into bowl.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News 02:07

 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match [Video]Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News [Video]INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's good show against New Zealand comes in for praise from coach Vikram Rathour

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have played a crucial role in India's win over New Zealand in the first two T20 Internationals at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday...
Zee News

2nd T20I: Rahul, Jadeja help India register 7-wicket win vs New Zealand

India's bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Eden Park...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

margemaarnewale

Marge Maarne Wale KL Rahul shows nifty glove work as India get ready to face New Zealand https://t.co/vo8IkSnMfF https://t.co/tvgKdiiqNi 5 days ago

Uditgupta_ug

Udit Gupta KL Rahul shows nifty glove work as India get ready to face New Zealand | Cricket News https://t.co/Et0TDQjUIR 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.