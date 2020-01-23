KL Rahul shows nifty glove work as India get ready to face New Zealand

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

As India and New Zealand get ready for the five-match T20I series, KL Rahul on Thursday showed some nifty glove-work during the practice session. Rahul, who replaced Rishabh Pant as a wicket-keeper, was seen keeping wickets with Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini charging into bowl. 👓 View full article

