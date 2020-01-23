KL Rahul shows nifty glove work as India get ready to face New Zealand
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () As India and New Zealand get ready for the five-match T20I series, KL Rahul on Thursday showed some nifty glove-work during the practice session. Rahul, who replaced Rishabh Pant as a wicket-keeper, was seen keeping wickets with Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini charging into bowl.
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...