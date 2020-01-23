Sydney Sixer defeat Brisbane Heat by eight wickets in BBL

Brisbane [Australia], Jan 23 (ANI): Sydney Sixer thrashed Brisbane Heat by eight wickets at Brisbane Cricket Ground in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Thursday.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources All-round Adelaide Strikers defeat Brisbane Heat in BBL Adelaide [Australia], Jan 17 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Friday displayed an all-round performance to defeat Brisbane Heat by ten wickets in the ongoing Big Bash...

Sify 6 days ago



Melbourne Stars trounce Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in BBL Perth [Australia], Jan 15 (ANI): Melbourne Stars thrashed Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.

Sify 1 week ago





Tweets about this