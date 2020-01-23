Global  

Carlos Tevez ‘could arrive’ at Man Utd on loan as Marcus Rashford replacement

Daily Star Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Carlos Tevez ‘could arrive’ at Man Utd on loan as Marcus Rashford replacementManchester United need a striker to arrive in the January transfer window and a sensational return for Boca Juniors’ Carlos Tevez is a possibility the club are considering
Recent related news from verified sources

Man United's striker search: Sign Edinson Cavani or Oliver Giroud? Bring back Carlos Tevez?

Man United are looking at short-term deals for forwards following Marcus Rashford's injury. There is no shortage of choices, but who would fit best?
ESPN

Five players Man Utd can sign on loan today after Marcus Rashford injury blow

Five players Man Utd can sign on loan today after Marcus Rashford injury blowManchester United are having to deal with the fact that main man Marcus Rashford will be out for three months through injury and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted...
Daily Star

