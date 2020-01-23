Global  

Ospreys lead chase for Wales newcomer Nick Tompkins in bid to bring Saracens centre to Welsh region

Wales Online Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ospreys lead chase for Wales newcomer Nick Tompkins in bid to bring Saracens centre to Welsh regionThere has been speculation linking him to a move to Welsh rugby after his inclusion in Wayne Pivac's national squad
Johnny McNicholl to make Wales debut in Six Nations opener against Italy as Louis Rees-Zammit misses out

Gloucester's teenage wing misses out on the matchday squad entirely as Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is named on the bench after switching allegiance from...
Independent

