Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts Manchester United fans are ‘disillusioned’ as supporters chant against Glazers and Ed Woodward

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands why Manchester United supporters feel ‘disillusioned’ as fans chanted against Ed Woodward and the Glazers on Wednesday evening. During the embarrassing 2-0 home defeat by Burnley fans were urged to ‘stand up if you hate Glazers’, while an X-rated song about Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman, dying could also be heard. […]
News video: Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned

Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned 00:47

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United supporters had every right to feel "disillusioned" on a night when anti-Glazer chants provided the backdrop to an embarrassing home loss to Burnley. Sunday's defeat to table-topping rivals Liverpool was compounded on Wednesday as the Clarets...

