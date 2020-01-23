Global  

Former referee analyses key decisions during Chelsea vs Arsenal including David Luiz red card

Football.london Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has been discussing the key decisions during Chelsea vs Arsenal whilst on Sky Sports' Ref Watch
News video: Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit 01:03

 Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's never-say-die spirit after they claimed a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea despite having David Luiz sent off.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives surprising transfer update on striker search and ‘hopes’ Tammy Abraham injury is not serious

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can cope without Tammy Abraham after the England striker suffered an ankle injury scare in the 2-2 draw with ten-man Arsenal....
talkSPORT

The Arsenal fans all saying the same thing about Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz over red card

The Arsenal fans all saying the same thing about Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz over red cardArsenal fans were furious as Chelsea took the lead from the penalty spot following a mistake by Shkodran Mustafi which led to a red card for David Luiz at...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

