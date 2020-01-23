Daniel James puts his finger on what is going wrong at Man Utd Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Daniel James has put his finger on what is going wrong at Man Utd after they suffered a shock home defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.



The post Daniel James puts his finger on what is going wrong at Man Utd appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Daniel James: Teammates 2.0 Daniel James speaks to Tubes about his Manchester United teammates, revealing who is the funny man, who has the best singing voice and who is the speed demon. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:51Published on January 4, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Daniel Farke aims brilliant jibe at Man Utd over striker hunt after Pukki links Daniel Farke has waded in on Manchester United's search for a new striker The post Daniel Farke aims brilliant jibe at Man Utd over striker hunt after Pukki...

Team Talk 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this