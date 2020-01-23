Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Daniel James puts his finger on what is going wrong at Man Utd

Daniel James puts his finger on what is going wrong at Man Utd

Team Talk Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Daniel James has put his finger on what is going wrong at Man Utd after they suffered a shock home defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.

The post Daniel James puts his finger on what is going wrong at Man Utd appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Daniel James: Teammates 2.0 [Video]Daniel James: Teammates 2.0

Daniel James speaks to Tubes about his Manchester United teammates, revealing who is the funny man, who has the best singing voice and who is the speed demon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Farke aims brilliant jibe at Man Utd over striker hunt after Pukki links

Daniel Farke has waded in on Manchester United's search for a new striker The post Daniel Farke aims brilliant jibe at Man Utd over striker hunt after Pukki...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.