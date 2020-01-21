Global  

With new home in Bellator, Cris Cyborg has found her 'happy' place

ESPN Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
From her working relationship with Bellator president Scott Coker to the strength of the 145-pound division, Cris "Cyborg" Justino said her mind is in a good place ahead of her debut on Saturday.
Cyborg claims Bellator title in historic debut win over Budd

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cris “Cyborg” Justino won the Bellator featherweight championship Saturday night, becoming the first fighter to claim title belts...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPNCBS Sports

What we learned from Bellator 238 as Cyborg made history

Cris Cyborg won her fourth different featherweight world title, while Darrion Caldwell, Sergio Pettis and Aaron Pico also shined at Bellator 238. So what does it...
ESPN


