Reuters India Thursday, 23 January 2020
Jan 23 (OPTA) - Scores from the European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday -5 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 67 -4 David Lipsky (USA) 68 -3 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 69 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 69 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 69 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69 Søren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 Romain Lan
Dubai Desert Classic contenders

Dubai Desert Classic contenders 03:24

 Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look ahead at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and discuss some of the players likely to impress.

Fleetwood moves into Dubai mix

Tommy Fleetwood extended his run of tournaments without a missed cut after a round-of-the-day 65 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:07

Pepperell sets Dubai target

Eddie Pepperell reflects on a second-round 67 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and explains the drills he has been working on to improve.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:03


UPDATE 2-European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic Scores

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Scores from the European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Friday -8 Eddie Pepperell (England) 69 67 -7 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 69 68...
Reuters India

Pepperell regains form, leads after 2 rounds in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After opening the year with two missed cuts, Eddie Pepperell surged back into form at the Dubai Desert Classic by shooting...
Seattle Times

JackLBarrett

Jack Barrett RT @LinksNation: Lucas Herbert gamed @MCGolfShafts Diamana DF 60X in his #SIM driver enroute to winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in D… 1 day ago

LinksNation

LinksNation Lucas Herbert gamed @MCGolfShafts Diamana DF 60X in his #SIM driver enroute to winning the Omega Dubai Desert Class… https://t.co/9iIyDTunuE 2 days ago

IMGgcs

IMG Golf Course Services RT @IMGgolf: A huge congratulations to Lucas Herbert after winning his first European Tour event at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic 🏆#Champi… 3 days ago

GolfMagic

GolfMagic.com Lucas Herbert wins the Omega Dubai Desert Classic 🙌 Congratulations @lhgolf5 👏 REPORT 👇 https://t.co/VelcvAfUbi 3 days ago

GolfMonthly

Golf Monthly Lucas Herbert wins maiden European Tour title with playoff triumph in Dubai https://t.co/uh4eAwtw7d https://t.co/yoMEkRkOPB 3 days ago

JorisVBrussel

Joris Vanderhoydonc European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic Scores https://t.co/uaGeb9eZBd #PieterV 3 days ago

EuropeanTourETD

European Tour Destinations Congratulations to @lhgolf5 on winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and congratulations to European Tour Destinat… https://t.co/letd9RdWL7 3 days ago

IMGgolf

IMG Golf A huge congratulations to Lucas Herbert after winning his first European Tour event at the Omega Dubai Desert Class… https://t.co/2WKJ4moUMt 3 days ago

