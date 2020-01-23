Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Focused on continuing our world No. 1 T20I ranking: Babar Azam

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that the side is confident to retain its world No.1 ranking in the shortest format of the game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.