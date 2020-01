Melvyn Altwarg RT @EPaulW: As good as Ceballos is, Arteta wants to give his permanent players a chance. Why develop Ceballos for Real Madrid when you have… 4 hours ago Paul Wilkinson As good as Ceballos is, Arteta wants to give his permanent players a chance. Why develop Ceballos for Real Madrid w… https://t.co/gAy1Mk7aVT 4 hours ago Felipe Since Brazzo wants players on loan and for some reason enjoys those deals with either Real or Barcelona, I wonder i… https://t.co/1Tbf8xFp0l 6 hours ago Kevitt Dani Ceballos wants to leave? https://t.co/wP1dGXLB30 8 hours ago M Ceballos wants to leave us to join Valencia. Arteta should allow him to go and bring in an attacking midfielder. It… https://t.co/jesASjy2eV 9 hours ago Steven Song RT @Ultra_Suristic: MARCA: Ugly situation for Ceballos. Even after a conversation with Arteta, he still wants to leave but the problem is t… 11 hours ago M•A•J MARCA: Ugly situation for Ceballos. Even after a conversation with Arteta, he still wants to leave but the problem… https://t.co/Q04NDuqonE 3 days ago DOPEZZY✳️ RT @OsmanZtheGooner: ‘AS’ claiming Ceballos has informed Arteta that he wants to leave Arsenal in the coming days https://t.co/bOSIUT1oa9 3 days ago