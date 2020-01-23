Global  

Watch: Nadal apologises to ball girl with a kiss at Australian Open

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Rafael Nadal eased past Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 to progress into the third round of the Australian Open, but it was his gesture after he accidentally struck a ball girl during his second round match that won hearts here on Thursday.
Sport24.co.za | Nadal labours past Delbonis and into Aussie Open Round 3

Top seed Rafael Nadal laboured past dogged fellow left-hander Federico Delbonis to take another step towards a second Australian Open crown.
News24

Australian Open 2020: Tennis player who told ball girl to peel his banana told off by umpire

Umpire John Blom was not impressed when World No 229 Elliot Benchetrit instructed an Australian Open ball girl to peel his banana for him
Independent Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC SportUSATODAY.com

