Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning has announced his retirement after 16 seasons with the New York Giants. Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty and Brian Westbrook to discuss his career, and whether or not Manning should be considered for the Hall of Fame.