Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ball possession not producing more goals for Barcelona

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Still new and finding his way, Barcelona coach Quique Setién has already had to rely on some timely goals to avoid embarrassing losses. Lionel Messi scored in the 76th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over Granada in the Spanish league in Setién’s debut on Sunday. With Messi resting three […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners [Video]Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners. Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time. while Rapinoe was named the second ever women's Ballon d'Or winner. The 64th annual..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Setién rekindles Barcelona’s passing style in first game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coach Quique Setién only needed one match to leave his mark on Barcelona. Barcelona set season highs for ball possession and passes in...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.