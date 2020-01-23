Ball possession not producing more goals for Barcelona Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Still new and finding his way, Barcelona coach Quique Setién has already had to rely on some timely goals to avoid embarrassing losses. Lionel Messi scored in the 76th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over Granada in the Spanish league in Setién’s debut on Sunday. With Messi resting three […] 👓 View full article

