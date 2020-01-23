Global  

Steve Waugh and Boris Baker to unite at Laureus World Sports Awards

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Berlin [Germany], Jan 23 (ANI): Australian cricketing legend Steve Waugh and tennis players Boris Becker and Li Na will unite here for the landmark 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards on February 17.
