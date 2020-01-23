Apostle Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 23 predictions from computer model on 32-16 run #Topbuzz https://t.co/jwHOU6goj9 59 minutes ago K Dubb Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 23 predictions from computer model on 32-16 run… https://t.co/8wzbgzfN20 11 hours ago All Express News Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven projection model Get you… https://t.co/wYLUZ938ld 6 days ago NBA SportMag Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 1/17/20 NBA Pi -> https://t.co/RpCl6Jvno7 #basketball https://t.co/Kbl7X16dpL 6 days ago K Dubb Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven projection model… https://t.co/2lwk2g7VhW 6 days ago