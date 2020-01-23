Global  

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd 'in doubt' due to Joel Glazer transfer decision

Daily Star Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd 'in doubt' due to Joel Glazer transfer decisionBruno Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United since the summer - but Sporting Lisbon don't want their star man to leave on the cheap
Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting? [Video]Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting?

The Transfer Show look at Bruno Fernandes' on-off move to Man Utd and whether Sporting Lisbon are 'driving' the deal

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:47Published

'Fernandes to Man Utd could be brinkmanship' [Video]'Fernandes to Man Utd could be brinkmanship'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth gives the low-down on Bruno Fernandes' proposed transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published


'Club's done!' - Man United fans fume over fresh update on Spurs target Bruno Fernandes

'Club's done!' - Man United fans fume over fresh update on Spurs target Bruno FernandesManchester United's attempt to sign Tottenham transfer target Bruno Fernandes in the January window has been cast in doubt over Sporting Lisbon's demands
Football.london Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily Star

Man Utd suffer Bruno Fernandes blow as new rival joins transfer battle

Man Utd suffer Bruno Fernandes blow as new rival joins transfer battleManchester United could end up paying the price for dragging out transfer negotiations with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes
Daily Star

