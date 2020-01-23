Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NHL's Flyers dispute assault allegation aimed at team mascot Gritty

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' fuzzy, orange mascot, is under investigation for an alleged physical assault of a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot at the team's stadium back in November, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Under Investigation for Assault

Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Under Investigation for Assault 01:13

 Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Under Investigation for Assault Police in Philadelphia are reportedly investigating an assault accusation against Gritty, the official mascot of the Flyers, the city’s National Hockey League team. Gritty is being accused of punching a 13-year-old boy in 2019 during...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Police Investigating Claim Flyers Mascot Gritty Physically Assaulted Teen Boy During Photo Shoot [Video]Philadelphia Police Investigating Claim Flyers Mascot Gritty Physically Assaulted Teen Boy During Photo Shoot

The popular Philadelphia Flyers mascot is accused of physically assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police investigating Gritty over alleged punch

Philadelphia police detectives are investigating an alleged assault involving the Flyers' mascot, Gritty, and a family of season-ticket holders, including a...
ESPN Also reported by •Reuters

Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching 13-year-old boy; police investigating

Philadelphia police are investigating allegations that Flyers mascot Gritty punched a 13-year-old boy in the back before a November 2019 game.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.