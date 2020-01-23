NHL's Flyers dispute assault allegation aimed at team mascot Gritty
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' fuzzy, orange mascot, is under investigation for an alleged physical assault of a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot at the team's stadium back in November, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
