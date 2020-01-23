Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wolves vs Liverpool team news: Nuno handed boost as Klopp XI revealed

Lichfield Mercury Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Wolves vs Liverpool team news | The XIs Nuno and Klopp have selected for tonight's Premier League clash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Still room for improvement ahead of Wolves clash, says Klopp

Still room for improvement ahead of Wolves clash, says Klopp 01:06

 Juergen Klopp says his Liverpool side can still improve despite a near flawless Premier League campaign so far.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nuno: Liverpool game was fantastic [Video]Nuno: Liverpool game was fantastic

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito says his side put up a 'good performance' in a 'fantastic game of football' as they lost 2-1 to Liverpool on Thursday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool

Liverpool head to Wolves on Thursday looking for the first of 10 more wins they need to guarantee a first title in 30 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Perfect' - Liverpool fans go nuts over Wolves team news

'Perfect' - Liverpool fans go nuts over Wolves team newsJurgen Klopp has named an unchanged side for the Premier League clash at Molineux tonight and Reds fans have been having their say as an interesting battle looms
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •BBC SportSutton Coldfield ObserverTamworth HeraldShoot

Explained: The reasons why Adama Traore is crucial to Wolves against Liverpool

Explained: The reasons why Adama Traore is crucial to Wolves against LiverpoolWolverhampton Wanderers news | Nuno Espirito Santo has the perfect weapon at his disposal to face Jurgen Klopp's team
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldLichfield Mercury

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.