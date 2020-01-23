Global  

Wolves v Liverpool: Follow the match from Molineux LIVE

Team Talk Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Liverpool's bid for invincibility faces a tough test against high-flying Wolves. Follow the Premier League match from Molineux right here.

 Liverpool head to Wolves on Thursday looking for the first of 10 more wins they need to guarantee a first title in 30 years.

Sadio Mane injured as Liverpool survive big scare to beat vibrant Wolves

Liverpool dug deep to come away from Molineux with a 2-1 win as a rampant second-half display from Wolves threatened their unbeaten run. The post Sadio Mane...
Team Talk Also reported by •ShootSutton Coldfield ObserverTamworth Herald

Liverpool match Jose Mourinho's Chelsea and close in on Arsenal's Invincibles

Liverpool match Jose Mourinho's Chelsea and close in on Arsenal's InvinciblesLiverpool extended their Premier League unbeaten run to 40 games with victory over Wolves - moving level with Chelsea and closer to Arsenal's record
Daily Star

