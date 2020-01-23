Global  

Sadio Mane injury blow as Liverpool star forced off in first half vs Wolves

Daily Star Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Sadio Mane injury blow as Liverpool star forced off in first half vs WolvesLiverpool are facing an anxious injury wait after Sadio Mane limped off with an injury during the first half of their Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Klopp: Only pressure is loss of Mane

Klopp: Only pressure is loss of Mane 00:56

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the only pressure he feels at the moment is from losing Sadio Mane to injury during his side's victory at Wolves on Thursday.

Liverpool suffer Sadio Mane injury blow during Wolves clash ahead of West Ham game

Liverpool suffer Sadio Mane injury blow during Wolves clash ahead of West Ham gameLiverpool have suffered a huge injury blow with Sadio Mane pulling up with an apparent hamstring injury in the Premier League clash against Wolves at Molineux on...
Football.london

BBC Sport pundit: Liverpool FC star is in ‘hot form’

Roberto Firmino is in hot form for unstoppable Liverpool FC at the moment, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks. The Brazil international scored Liverpool...
The Sport Review

