Sadio Mane injury blow as Liverpool star forced off in first half vs Wolves

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Liverpool are facing an anxious injury wait after Sadio Mane limped off with an injury during the first half of their Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux Liverpool are facing an anxious injury wait after Sadio Mane limped off with an injury during the first half of their Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux 👓 View full article

