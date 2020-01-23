Back-to-back NXT Cruiserweight Title Worlds Collide Qualifiers: NXT UK highlights, 1.23.2020 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Back-to-back NXT Cruiserweight Title Worlds Collide Qualifiers: NXT UK highlights, 1.23.2020 Back-to-back NXT Cruiserweight Title Worlds Collide Qualifiers: NXT UK highlights, 1.23.2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rant and Rave Wrestling I don't think the Cruiserweight Championship was in a position where it could afford such a fast title change. Gonn… https://t.co/rJZEYsO0m8 1 hour ago ⚜️ I missed the Cruiserweight match and now I see Jordan Delvin is the new NXT Cruiserweight Champ.... give Angel is title back 😩 1 hour ago Amy I don’t like the new cruiserweight title I want the purple back 2 hours ago Aaron Walker @RetroWWE1 The US title is like the American European title really, the hardcore is pretty much back in PG form, an… https://t.co/4SbkrTSxhh 5 hours ago WWE/PhilliesFan4Ever Back-to-back NXT Cruiserweight Title Worlds Collide Qualifiers: NXT UK h... https://t.co/wvB1TerFNw via @YouTube #NXTUK 9 hours ago george kallas Back-to-back NXT Cruiserweight Title Worlds Collide Qualifiers: NXT UK h... https://t.co/KFVyJYwjlL via @YouTube 1 day ago DTrigger0D Back-to-back NXT Cruiserweight Title Worlds Collide Qualifiers: NXT UK h... https://t.co/4mJTDVkd8E via @YouTube 2 days ago GogetemSports.com Back-to-back NXT Cruiserweight Title Worlds Collide Qualifiers: NXT UK highlights, 1.23.2020 https://t.co/3FBoB4zrBi https://t.co/IS7S1fSrFZ 2 days ago