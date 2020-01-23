Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AC Milan 8/11 to beat Brescia in Friday’s Serie A showdown

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Competition: Serie A Market: AC Milan win Odds: 8/11 @ Bet 365 Hoping to briefly reclaim their spot in the top-six, a resurging AC Milan will make the trip to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Friday night. Starting with the hosts, while Brescia may have managed to scrap a 2-2 draw off of fellow strugglers Cagliari […]

The post AC Milan 8/11 to beat Brescia in Friday’s Serie A showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ante Rebic Gets It Over the Line Against Brescia to Make It Three on the Trot for AC Milan (Video)

Ante Rebic scored the only goal of the game as AC Milan beat Brescia on Friday evening, their third Serie A triumph in a row as they look to secure a place in...
SoccerNews.com

Brescia 0-1 Milan: Rebic the hero again for Rossoneri

Ante Rebic was once again the match-winning hero as Milan beat Brescia 1-0 at Stadio Mario Rigamonti to make it three Serie A wins in a row and climb up to sixth...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.