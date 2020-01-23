Competition: Serie A Market: AC Milan win Odds: 8/11 @ Bet 365 Hoping to briefly reclaim their spot in the top-six, a resurging AC Milan will make the trip to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Friday night. Starting with the hosts, while Brescia may have managed to scrap a 2-2 draw off of fellow strugglers Cagliari […] The post AC Milan 8/11 to beat Brescia in Friday’s Serie A showdown appeared first on Soccer News.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ante Rebic Gets It Over the Line Against Brescia to Make It Three on the Trot for AC Milan (Video) Ante Rebic scored the only goal of the game as AC Milan beat Brescia on Friday evening, their third Serie A triumph in a row as they look to secure a place in...

SoccerNews.com 3 days ago



Brescia 0-1 Milan: Rebic the hero again for Rossoneri Ante Rebic was once again the match-winning hero as Milan beat Brescia 1-0 at Stadio Mario Rigamonti to make it three Serie A wins in a row and climb up to sixth...

SoccerNews.com 4 days ago





Tweets about this