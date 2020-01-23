Global  

Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves

The Sport Review Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Gary Lineker says Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolves could prove a decisive victory in the Reds’ bid to win a first Premier League title. The Merseyside outfit were looking to extend their unbeaten run to 40 games at Wolves following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the weekend. Liverpool FC needed just eight […]

The post Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool 01:24

 Liverpool head to Wolves on Thursday looking for the first of 10 more wins they need to guarantee a first title in 30 years.

