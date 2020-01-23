Global  

FA Cup: Tranmere edge closer to a big upset as Mullin scores in extra time against Watford

BBC Sport Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Paul Mullin's extra-time header puts Tranmere Rovers on the brink of a stunning win over Watford in their FA Cup third round replay - Rovers will now entertain Man Utd at Prenton park in round four.
Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner [Video]Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fearful his injury-hit squad would be forced to endure unwanted extra time until substitute Roberto Firmino rescued them with another late goal. The Reds boss admits..

Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time! [Video]Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted to avoid extra-time in their Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey and hailed the impact of his substitutes.

FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester United face Tranmere, Chelsea and Arsenal away, holders Man City entertain Fulham

League One Tranmere Rovers claimed a shock win over Watford this week to set up an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United. Paul Mullin scored in extra...
talkSPORT

Tranmere vs Manchester United LIVE: Full commentary of FA Cup clash plus kick-off time and team news

League One Tranmere host 12-time FA Cup winners Manchester United this afternoon following their dramatic win over Watford on Thursday. Rovers stunned the...
talkSPORT

