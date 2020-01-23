In tight race, Suns' Booker pushes into All-Star discussion

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Phoenix Suns: Will Devin Booker make his first NBA All-Star appearance this season? Here's a look at why Phoenix Suns leading scorer Devin Booker will or won't be an NBA All-Star for the first time in his five-year pro career.

azcentral.com 1 week ago



'Don't deal with it.' Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker on how to handle trade talk With the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline looming, Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker addresses how he feels players should handle trade talk.

azcentral.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this