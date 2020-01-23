'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans send Raul Jimenez transfer message to Frank Lampard

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chelsea have been linked with moves for Raul Jimenez and Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, but the fans want the Blues to make a move for Wolves star Raul Jimenez Chelsea have been linked with moves for Raul Jimenez and Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, but the fans want the Blues to make a move for Wolves star Raul Jimenez 👓 View full article

