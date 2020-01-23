Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans send Raul Jimenez transfer message to Frank Lampard

Football.london Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans send Raul Jimenez transfer message to Frank LampardChelsea have been linked with moves for Raul Jimenez and Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, but the fans want the Blues to make a move for Wolves star Raul Jimenez
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani

Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani 00:34

 Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico Madrid waiting in the wings to recruit the 32-year-old. Chelsea are able to make January signings...

Recent related news from verified sources

Barkley and Mount in, no Zouma or Kovacic: The Chelsea line up fans want to see vs Newcastle

Barkley and Mount in, no Zouma or Kovacic: The Chelsea line up fans want to see vs NewcastleChelsea fans have been having their say on the team they want Frank Lampard to pick to play against Newcastle United in the Premier League clash at St James'...
Football.london Also reported by •The Sport Review

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United urged to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United urged to sign Wolves striker Raul JimenezThe January transfer window rumbles on and Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea are all linked with a move for a striker, with one pundit stating they should...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans send Raul Jimenez transfer message to Frank Lampard https://t.co/LWySrX6FFE 6 minutes ago

alanmcbride

Alan McBride - #FBPE RT @Chelsea_FL: 'Forget about Cavani!' 🤔 https://t.co/kxkCihhH1Z 14 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News 'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans send Raul Jimenez transfer message to Frank Lampard https://t.co/VqXEOO4ePk https://t.co/HKiayKUsAY 26 minutes ago

Dream_ChelseaFC

ChelseaFC News Football: 'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans send Raul Jimenez transfer message to Frank Lampard https://t.co/zJAZ9zsN8v #ChelseaFC 33 minutes ago

josecarlos6711

Jose Carlos Jimenez RT @ChelseaNews2019: 'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans want Frank Lampard to sanction a move for Raul Jimenez https://t.co/Qw3F6W4FMI ht… 38 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News 'Forget about Cavani' - Chelsea fans want Frank Lampard to sanction a move for Raul Jimenez https://t.co/Qw3F6W4FMI https://t.co/mZn6HJSbp0 42 minutes ago

Chelsea_FL

Chelsea FC News 'Forget about Cavani!' 🤔 https://t.co/kxkCihhH1Z 48 minutes ago

Football_LDN

football.london 'Forget about Cavani!' 🤔 https://t.co/eNybkbxNq8 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.