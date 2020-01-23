Pundit issues promising Adama Traore verdict after Liverpool display Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wolverhampton Wanderers news | Nuno Espirito Santo's were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on Thursday night - but Adama Traore was once again the standout star for his side at Molineux. Wolverhampton Wanderers news | Nuno Espirito Santo's were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on Thursday night - but Adama Traore was once again the standout star for his side at Molineux. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Adama Traore sends message to Liverpool after earning Jurgen Klopp praise Liverpool left it late to stun Wolves at Molineux - but Adama Traore earned praise from Jurgen Klopp after his electric performance caused the Reds plenty of...

Daily Star 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this