Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool: Firmino bags yet another victory for Klopp and co.

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 40 matches as they earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Thursday evening. Heading into the game, the Reds always knew it was going to be a tough affair but they enjoyed a perfect start as captain Jordan Henderson opened the […]

