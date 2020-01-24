Global  

Raptors' Pascal Siakam rockets to NBA all-star game as starter

CBC.ca Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Pascal Siakam writes another page in his stunning NBA story after being named to Eastern Conference team in the NBA all-star game.
