The Mariners weigh in on the Astros and cheating in baseball: ‘We’ve stayed above reproach’

Friday, 24 January 2020
On Thursday at the team's annual pre-spring training news conference, the Mariners weren't looking to pile on to the criticism heaped on the Houston Astros for cheating.
