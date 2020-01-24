The Mariners weigh in on the Astros and cheating in baseball: ‘We’ve stayed above reproach’

On Thursday at the team's annual pre-spring training news conference, the Mariners weren't looking to pile on to the criticism heaped on the Houston Astros for cheating.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources LA City Council Demands MLB Award 2017, 2018 World Series Titles To Dodgers In Wake Of Cheating Scandal The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved a resolution asking for Major League Baseball to award the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers after an investigation determined that the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:20Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Tim Miller As a Mariners fan I’m pretty excited that the Astros are expected to hire Dusty Baker. Mostly because I think this… https://t.co/MI0WI3lqDl 4 days ago Seattle Times Sports “My take on it is, that’s the Astros’ story. … We don’t do it (cheat). I feel very confident that we’ve stayed abov… https://t.co/oYW5IZXTWa 4 days ago Seattle Times Sports "Obviously anybody in the baseball world has been kind of shocked by this and kind of surprised. It’s easy for us t… https://t.co/htbAppVvar 1 week ago