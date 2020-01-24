Global  

UPDATE 2-PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Reuters India Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Jan 24 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday -6 Keegan Bradley (USA) 66 Sebastian Cappelen (Denmark) 66 -5 Byeong Hun An (Korea Republic) 67 Joel Dahmen (USA) 67 Sungjae Im (Korea Republic) 67 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 67 Matthew NeSmith (USA) 67 Kevin Tway (USA) 67 Bubba Watson (USA) 67 Xinjun Zhang (China PR) 67 -4
 Crowds of people arrived at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course to see golf star Tiger Woods in action as he prepares for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

A glance at the week ahead in golf

PGA TOUR FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN Site: San Diego. Course: Torrey Pines GC South (Yardage: 7,698. Par: 72) and North (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72). Most Read Stories...
Seattle Times

Graham DeLaet withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open due to troublesome back

Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego with another back injury.
CBC.ca

