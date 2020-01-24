UPDATE 2-PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday -6 Keegan Bradley (USA) 66 Sebastian Cappelen (Denmark) 66 -5 Byeong Hun An (Korea Republic) 67 Joel Dahmen (USA) 67 Sungjae Im (Korea Republic) 67 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 67 Matthew NeSmith (USA) 67 Kevin Tway (USA) 67 Bubba Watson (USA) 67 Xinjun Zhang (China PR) 67 -4



Graham DeLaet withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open due to troublesome back Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego with another back injury.

CBC.ca 12 hours ago



