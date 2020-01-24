Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carr’s late 3-pointer powers Minnesota past Ohio State 62-59

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Carr hit a game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left and Minnesota beat struggling Ohio State 62-59 on Thursday night. Carr had 21 points as the Gophers rallied to stay with the Buckeyes in the second half, tying the game twice in last 1:37. His 3-pointer came right after Ohio State’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Michigan for over six weeks and is already causing headaches for Ohio law enforceme [Video]Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Michigan for over six weeks and is already causing headaches for Ohio law enforceme

Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Michigan for over six weeks and is already causing headaches for Ohio law enforcement

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:08Published

Most Southwest Ohio child care providers meet Ohio quality requirements six months before deadline [Video]Most Southwest Ohio child care providers meet Ohio quality requirements six months before deadline

Working parents across Greater Cincinnati have one less thing to worry about now that hundreds of child care providers have become star-rated under the state of Ohio’s Step Up To Quality ratings..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carr's late three sends Gophers past Ohio State 62-59

Carr's late three sends Gophers past Ohio State 62-59Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the game and Minnesota beat struggling Ohio State 62-59
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS Sports

Ohio State’s Day won’t soon forget team’s playoff stumble

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The playoff loss to Clemson that ended Ohio State’s season will sting for a long time, coach Ryan Day acknowledged Wednesday. The...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.