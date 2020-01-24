Climbing Mt Kilimanjaro paying off for Gabrine Muguruza at Australian Open

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

*Melbourne:* Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to help clear her mind of tennis and the unusual off-season preparation is paying off after she reached round three at the Australian Open on Thursday. The Spanish former world number one defeated home hope Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and...


