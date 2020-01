Elina Svitolina gets in touch with troubled fan on Twitter, gifts Australian Open tickets Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Ukranian tennis player Elina Svitolina came to the rescue of a fan who wanted to watch her second-round match against American Lauren Davis, but had a ticket for the wrong stadium.



"Noooooo. Elina's match on MCA tomorrow...I have a RLA ticket...can't watch," tweeted the fan, referring to Margaret Court Arena and Rod Laver... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Climbing Mt Kilimanjaro paying off for Gabrine Muguruza at Australian Open *Melbourne:* Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to help clear her mind of tennis and the unusual off-season preparation is...

Mid-Day 4 hours ago





Tweets about this