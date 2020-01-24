Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former D Methot: 'I'm probably done playing hockey'

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Former NHL defenseman Marc Methot told TSN Radio Ottawa 1200 on Thursday that he is unlikely to play again in the NHL.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former NHL Defenseman Has Fight Of His Life In Pittsburgh [Video]Former NHL Defenseman Has Fight Of His Life In Pittsburgh

Lyle Odelein, a former NHL defenseman known for dropping his gloves, retired a Pittsburgh Penguin. However, after being diagnosed with a rare blood infection, the former hockey player had to fight for..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:45Published


Tweets about this

jackiangri

Jacki Angrisano "Former D Methot: 'I'm Probably Done Playing Hockey'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/eIul4jl6qk 7 hours ago

ThePsychoWard

Psycho Dude "Former D Methot: 'I'm Probably Done Playing Hockey'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/yVeC8dNzVc 7 hours ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "Former D Methot: 'I'm Probably Done Playing Hockey'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/OBpXnyCW6n 8 hours ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa Former D Methot: 'I'm probably done playing hockey' https://t.co/Zz6KbAzh7M 8 hours ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa Former D Methot: 'I'm probably done playing hockey' https://t.co/Zz6KbAzh7M https://t.co/yKAgyzDW6O 9 hours ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Former D Methot: ‘I’m probably done playing hockey’ FILE PHOTO: Ottawa Senators' Marc Methot (L) collides with https://t.co/B5wg4F8xj9 9 hours ago

milaniolivera

olivera kovacevic RT @Reuters: Former D Methot: 'I'm probably done playing hockey' https://t.co/gGiRDAl3MK https://t.co/l2nkJLvIc8 12 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters Former D Methot: 'I'm probably done playing hockey' https://t.co/gGiRDAl3MK https://t.co/l2nkJLvIc8 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.